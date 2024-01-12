The planet has various cycles that affect climatic conditions. Although these originate naturally, they have been significantly affected by human activity, which is why today we can see harsher winters and hotter summers. And for this 2024 the La Niña phenomenon could put various areas of the United States on alert.

This year, winter in the North American nation was modified in its historical averages due to the presence of the meteorological phenomenon known as El Niño, which occurs around every two to seven years due to higher temperatures in ocean waters. However, now Climate experts are closely monitoring the possibility that La Niña will change the climate in 2024.

According to climate experts, while the atmosphere across the Pacific Ocean is following a strong El Niño pattern, its strength has likely already peaked and there are signs that some areas are already cooling, which would mean the entry of another meteorological phenomenon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) identified that temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean remained 1.9 degrees Celsius above average, which indicates the presence of the phenomenon known as El Niño. But, according to their predictions, little by little the ocean will begin to cool and return to its usual temperatures in April.

The above is what normally happens. However, meteorologists are vigilant, considering that it is possible that the cooling does not stop at the average, but rather Towards the end of summer temperatures drop further, which would indicate the presence of La Niña. Under current conditions, there is a more than 50 percent chance of this phenomenon occurring in July and a 60 percent chance of it occurring in August.

What will be the effects of La Niña, the meteorological phenomenon expected in 2024 in the United States?

According to specialists from Fox Weather, The La Niña phase is associated with dry weather in the southern United States and colder, wetter weather in the northeastern Pacific and part of the north.

They added that La Niña patterns tend to affect Atlantic hurricane seasons, Therefore, a greater number of these phenomena could occur, since the cold water in the Pacific Ocean leads to creating higher winds across the Atlantic that are more conducive to the development of large storms.

Both El Niño and La Niña occur on average every two to seven years. However, it is important to mention that the expected effects do not always appear because weather patterns can vary.