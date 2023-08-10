Thursday, August 10, 2023, 00:04



| Updated 09:35 a.m.

The Barcelona theater company La Calòrica, which triumphed last year in San Javier with ‘Fairflay’, with which it won a Max for Best New Show, returns this Thursday, at 10:30 p.m., to the Parque Almansa Auditorium with ‘Fesísima enfermedad y Very sad death of Queen Elizabeth I’, a new version of what was his first work eleven years ago. The show was the company’s letter of introduction, which put on its feet a hilarious comedy about Queen Isabella the Catholic, with the intention of doing a Shakespeare with the Spanish monarchy. “We wanted to do our Ricardo III,” says Israel Solá, director of the production with drama by Joan Yago and original music, which the original work lacked, by Joan Fité.

The work narrates the last day of the life of Queen Isabel, who, with her husband, King Fernando, awaits the arrival of Princess Juana La Loca, while they try to leave the empire they have built tied up and well tied up. The disturbed head of Princess Juana is the only one who can wear the crown of Castile among the many children that Queen Isabella I has had, who became the most powerful queen of Christianity and who reaches the end of her days with problems to continue his empire. Joan Yago recalls that the show is based on the black legend of France and Flanders about the Catholic Monarchs, “which is more interesting.”

A grotesque tragicomedy about the hunger for power and the ridiculous shortness of life with Cristina Arenas, Xavi Francés, Aitor Galisteo-Rocher (the queen), Esther López, Marc Rius and Carla Rovira Pitarch. “It talks about the desire for power and the megalomaniac desire to control everything when you are no longer around,” emphasizes the playwright. «The spectator will find all things, even if they are larvae, of what La Calòrica is». The company was founded in 2010 by a group of friends. Tickets at 14.40 euros on the Oferplan website.