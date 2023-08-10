Residents of a communal apartment in St. Petersburg found the bodies of a man and a woman who used illegal substances. This was reported on August 10 by the TV channel “78”.

The incident occurred on Chekhov Street in the Central District of the city. According to the residents, they were alerted that the 39-year-old neighbor did not leave the bathroom for four hours. As a result, the residents of the apartment decided to call the police.

After opening the door, law enforcement officers found the lifeless body of a 39-year-old resident of St. Petersburg, as well as the body of her 55-year-old roommate.

Next to the corpses, police officers found a rolled-up bill with the remains of a banned substance, a bag of plant-derived contents, and two bags of pills. The bodies were sent to the morgue to determine the cause of death.

Earlier, on August 8, it became known about the death of a Moscow 15-year-old schoolgirl as a result of a drug overdose. According to the interlocutor of Izvestia, the deceased on August 5 was vacationing with friends. Teenagers used drugs.

After that, the schoolgirl became ill. She was taken to the hospital, where she was taken to intensive care. She later died there.