The National Water Commission reported yesterday that the Boquilla dam has been depleted again. The reservoir is currently at 17.33% of its total capacity.

A decrease of up to 5 centimeters is reported. It has a total of 493.39 billion cubic meters and an extraction of 25 cubic meters per second.

Likewise, Las Vírgenes dam is at 15.10%, with a total of 304.93 billion cubic meters.

According to the sequence that the largest dam in the state records, this same week that begins it will be at the limits of 16% capacity and increasingly closer to the limits for an early closure of the 2024 irrigation cycle.