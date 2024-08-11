The investigations into the case of Sharon Verzenithe thirty-three-year-old brutally stabbed to death on the night between July 29 and 30 in Terno d’Isola, in the province of Bergamo, continues unabated. Investigators are analyzing every possible lead to shed light on a crime still shrouded in mystery. Particular attention is being paid to the cell phones of the woman and her partner, Sergio Ruocco.

Breakthrough in Sharon Verzeni Case: A Woman Saw Something

Sharon was lifeless in via Castegnate, shot several times while she was walking alone, as she usually did on hot summer evenings. The authorities immediately focused their investigations on Ruocco who was in bed at the time of the crime. His alibi was confirmed by two security cameras installed by neighbors who filmed the man in his home during the time of the murder.

The Carabinieri of the Bergamo investigative unit, of the Zogno company and of the Ros have carried out a forensic copy of the two cohabitants’ cell phones in the hope of finding useful clues among the deleted files, messages and data. Initial analyses did not reveal significant use of the cell phone by Sharon: a few calls, a few chats and a few games.

Sharon Verzeni was a reserved woman, remembered by colleagues and acquaintances as quiet and kind. Her life was divided between her job as a bartender and the house she shared with Sergio, where they had lived for three years. Originally from Bottanuco, Sharon preferred to live privately. She loved reading, borrowing books from the local library, and took long evening walks to lose weight, often in the company of her partner.

The Carabinieri of the RIS of Parma are analyzing the samples taken during the autopsy, Sharon’s clothes and some knives, in the hope of finding traces of DNA that could reveal the identity of the culprit.

A key element in the investigation is the identity of a woman, the first to have seen Sharon lifeless on the ground. The driver, passing by Castegnate Street at 12:50 a.m., she noticed the body but, shocked, continued on. Only after turning back, did she find another pair of motorists already busy helping Sharon. The witness did not notice any suspicious people in the vicinity, a detail that makes the reconstruction of the facts even more complex.

