Suzuki closed 2023 on a positive note, as can be seen from the data released by UNRAE, with 37,142 vehicles registered over the course of 12 months, from January to December. An important figure, which in addition to placing the Hamamatsu company among the top 10 in growth on the Italian market, has allowed the brand a percentage increase of 61.6% which corresponds to a market share of 2.2%.

Ignis and Vitara on the podium

Among the cars registered in 2023, the most requested from Suzuki's 100% Hybrid range were the Ignis and Vitara, with 10,778 units sold for the former, and 9,434 units for the latter. Swift and S-Cross also achieved important numbers, respectively, with 7,996 and 6,338 registered units. For the current year the brand expects further growth, due to its 100% hybrid and 100% 4×4 offer, also thanks to the awareness that the trend of hybrid cars, thanks to a market share that in 2023 will was above 40% for the first time, and looks set to continue in 2024.