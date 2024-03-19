The grouping The Beautiful Light, known for her successes in the world of Peruvian cumbia, held a massive casting that attracted more than 1,000 people. After a selection process, the finalists were announced. This Peruvian orchestra opened its doors to find new talents following the departure of singers Briella Cirilo and Milagros Díaz. It should be noted that this Tuesday, March 19, the grand finale of this casting took place in the program 'Whoever sends' in which it was announced who was the lucky one who would join their ranks.

How was the national casting of more than 1,000 people for La Bella Luz?

The Beautiful Light has been the center of attention recently, not only for her music, but also for the controversies in which she has been involved with Serrano Heart and its members.

The departure of Briela Cirilo from the group and her return to Corazón Serrano, as well as the hiring of Milagros Díaz by that orchestra, left a void in La Bella Luz. To fill this space, Óscar Custodio, the owner of La Bella Luz, announced a casting to discover new talents.

The casting took place in El Huaralino on March 14, and attracted more than 1,000 people from all over Peru, which has demonstrated the great popularity and interest in being part of this cumbia group. Óscar Custodio expressed his surprise at the high participation and revealed that, of the participants, there were 6 finalists: 2 men and 4 women. The owner of La Bella Luz commented that one of them will officially join the group.

Who were the finalists in the casting of La Bella Luz?

This Tuesday, March 19, the program 'Whoever sends' announced the profile of the six finalists. Below are the participants who made it to this part of this casting:

Claudia Salazar Tapullima He is 25 years old, he is from Tingo María, Huánuco. She has a bachelor's degree in political science and will soon be a lawyer.

He is 25 years old, he is from Tingo María, Huánuco. She has a bachelor's degree in political science and will soon be a lawyer. Gabriela Salazar He is 22 years old and is from El Agustino.

He is 22 years old and is from El Agustino. Alexandra Seijas Chicana He is 18 years old and comes from Lurín.

He is 18 years old and comes from Lurín. Jhenifer Canchanya She is 20 years old and is originally from Satipo, Junín.

She is 20 years old and is originally from Satipo, Junín. Mathías Zevallos Huamán He is 14 years old and is from Comas.

He is 14 years old and is from Comas. Alexis Vidal He is 27 years old and is an Independence.

Who became the new members of La Bella Luz?

Claudia Salazar Tapullima, Mathías Zevallos Huamán and Alexandra Seijas Chicana were chosen by the owner of La Bella Luz, Óscar Custodio, and the cumbia singer, Pamela Franco, as the three best in the casting after several duels in couples.

It should be noted that the three young people sang one more song separately. Initially, the owner of La Bella Luz announced that the winner of this casting was Claudia Salazar; However, later the director of this orchestra surprised by announcing that Mathias Zevallos and Alexandra Seijas They will also join the cumbia group.

In that sense, La Bella Luz will now have three new singers within its ranks.