Line 1 of the Barcelona metro surpassed in 2024 the 125 million validations7.6% more than the 116 million registered in 2023, and became then the most used on the entire networkabsorbing 27% of all validations produced in the Metro as a whole.

Behind this, Line 5 is the one that has received the most users at its stationsadding 111.6 million validations, 3.4% more than the 107.9 in 2023, Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) reports in a statement.

Thirdly, line 3 has had 88.8 million validations (5.2% more than in 2023) and L1 and L5 are once again the ones with the highest frequency, which is close to 3 minutes during rush hour.

Regarding the rest of the network, line 4 has added 61.6 million validations and has become the one that has grown the most, a fact that is explained by the cut in its central section that the same route experienced due to improvement works in July 2023 and which reduced the passage recovered during 2024.

Finally, line 2, with a total of 48.7 million validations, has been the only one that has not experienced an increase in registrations regarding 2023.