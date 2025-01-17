They have been difficult months for Andreas Christensen after his injury to his left Achilles tendon last August, a physical injury that occurred after Barça’s league debut at Mestalla against Valencia (1-2). The Danish center back has been immersed in his recovery since then and was finally discharged from the hospital this Friday. His early and prolonged absence was taken advantage of by the Blaugrana club to release Dani Olmo.

The conservative treatment used initially did not give results and cellular regenerative therapy was necessary in the tendons of both feet.

Christensen returns to the Blaugrana dynamic at a time of maximum competition with Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez as a consolidated center back pairing and the also recently recovered Ronald Araújo, in addition to the additional presence in the rotation of Eric García. However, the Basque’s one-month absence due to a rupture of the femoral biceps in his right thigh gives his teammates the opportunity to opt for the starting position.

In this way, the Danish defender will be able to be called up by Hansi Flick for the league match this coming Saturday against Getafe at the Coliseum. If he takes the field, Christensen would play his second game this season.