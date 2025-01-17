With walls, castles and Jewish quarters: this is Sos del Rey Católico, the medieval heart of Aragon

You will have heard a thousand times the typical cliché of “visiting this town is like traveling back in time.” But here, in Sos del Rey Católico, it couldn’t be more true. Its cobblestone streets, stone houses and wooden eaves convey the charm of towns that seem to have stopped in the Middle Ages. Recognized among the famous list of the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain, Sos is not only a façade that captivates, it is also a little piece of history that is breathed in every corner and felt in every step.

Gastronomic markets: a tour of the most emblematic ones in Spain and their genuine flavors

Sos is the place where Fernando the Catholic was born in 1452, a milestone that forever marked the destiny of this Aragonese town and that today makes it a reference for lovers of history, culture and the origins of Spain as it is. we know today.





A walk full of history

The best way to get to know Sos is to let yourself be carried away through its streets aimlessly. The town is surrounded by one of the best preserved walls in Aragon, with seven gates that served as access to the fortified area. Although the main one is the Puerta de Zaragoza, one of the most emblematic is the Torreón de la Reina, where, according to legend, Juana Enríquez, mother of Fernando the Catholic, passed through when she sought refuge in Sos to give birth to the future. monarch. Once we cross any of these entrances we enter a labyrinth of narrow streets that seem to whisper secrets from the past.

One of the essential places is the Plaza de la Villa, the heart of the town. There is the Casa de la Villa, a Renaissance building from the 16th century that today houses the Town Hall. In this square, in addition to admiring the architecture, one can stop to imagine what life was like in medieval times, when this space was the epicenter of the commercial and social life of Sos. A few steps away, in the medieval Lonja, where markets and council meetings were once held, today is the municipal library.





From the castle to St. Stephen’s Church

Going up the steep streets you reach the highest point of the town: the castle and the church of San Esteban. Of the original castle, only the restored Torre del Homenaje remains, from where you can enjoy spectacular views of the Pyrenees and the Onsella valley. Right next door is the church of San Esteban, a Romanesque jewel from the 12th century that keeps the frescoes of Santa María del Perdón in its crypt, an artistic treasure that surprises with its bright colors and good state of conservation. In this church there is also the baptismal font where, according to indicates The town hall of the municipality was baptized Fernando the Catholic, and where the town’s children have continued to be baptized.

For lovers of religious architecture, the hermitage of Santa Lucía and the Valentuñana monastery are also recommended visits. The hermitage, because it was built between the 12th and 13th centuries and preserves beautiful mural paintings in its apse. And the monastery, because being located on the outskirts of the town it offers a haven of peace surrounded by nature.

Jewry and the Sephardic legacy

The Sos Jewish quarter is another corner that you cannot miss. Known as the ‘upper neighborhood’, it preserves its original layout with winding alleys that lead to squares such as Sartén. This neighborhood is a testimony of the coexistence between cultures that characterized the Middle Ages in Aragon, but the expulsion of the Jews in 1492 changed the appearance of the community and had Christian crosses engraved on the mezuzah of the doors of the Jews converted to Christianity. Today we can still see some of them.





The Sada Palace and Berlanga’s footprint

The Sada Palace, supposedly built on the remains of an ancient Arab castle, is another key point when visiting Sos. This noble house is the birthplace of Ferdinand the Catholic and today houses an interpretation center dedicated to his figure. The guided tour that starts from here is highly recommended, as it allows you to learn in detail about the history of the town and its most illustrious characters.

The church of Saint Martin of Tours was added to the palace, which later became the private chapel of the Sada family thanks to a royal donation. Currently, it is a museum with important historical projections and Gothic wall paintings.

In addition, the Sada Palace has an exhibition about the film The Heiferdirected by Luis García Berlanga and filmed in the town in 1985. For film lovers, visiting Sos is an opportunity to follow in Berlanga’s footsteps. In front of the parish museum there is a bronze statue that commemorates the director and twelve director’s chairs take us through the film sets along a different and original cinephile route.





Nature and routes for all tastes

But Sos del Rey Católico is not just history, thanks to its location it is also nature and tranquility. The surroundings of the town offer hiking routes that allow you to enjoy the beauty of the pre-Pyrenean landscape. From the Valentuñana hermitage to the Torre de Añués viewpoint, the paths invite you to get lost among pines and oaks, while enjoying the silence and peace that can only be found in places like this.

One of the most recommended excursions is a visit to Ruesta, an abandoned town that has been partially recovered and is part of the Camino de Santiago. Its ruins have a special charm and offer a peculiar perspective on the region’s past.





Flavors that conquer

Like any good trip, a visit to Sos is also a great opportunity to become familiar with the gastronomy of the place. Traditional Aragonese dishes, such as lamb a la pastora, migas and local sausages, are essential to complete our culinary experience. Although we must not forget specialties such as ajoarriero cod or trout.

What to see in Tangier: a visit to the Moroccan city on the other side of the Strait



At the Parador Nacional or in the numerous restaurants in town you can taste these delicacies along with wines from the region, which add the perfect touch to each meal.