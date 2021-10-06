In: Ligue 1.

By Claude Dautel

The disciplinary committee of the LFP studied on Wednesday the incidents that occurred during the Angers-OM and Lens-Lille matches. And the sanctions have fallen.

The disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League looked in particular at the matches between Angers and Marseille, then between Lens and Lille, marked by the intrusion of supporters on the field of Raymond-Kopa and Bollaert. In a common tariff, it was decided to impose a suspended penalty point for OM, Lens and LOSC. If RC Lens has already served the two closed-door matches that had been inflicted on it, Marseille and Lille will have to do without supporters outside until December 31. For Angers, the sanction is a fine of 20,000 euros and two matches with the Coubertin stand closed.