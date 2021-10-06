The Owl House has been one of the animated series most popular of Disney. This work created by Dana Terrace, follow the story of Noceda Light, a Latin girl who escapes from the human world to meet new friends in a world full of magic, adventure and mysteries.

This entertaining series jumped into the public eye for showing the first romantic relationship of Disney between two young girls: Noceda Light and Amity blight. Following this historic chapter, the announcement of its abrupt end was made. So, its author has dispelled the doubts about it.

At Reddit from The Owl House, Dana Terrace did a question and answer session. The first one says: ‘Why is The Owl House ending so soon? What is the cut of the third season due to? Was it because of the LGBT + representation? ‘.

Dana decided to respond cautiously to this question due to his current employment relationship with Disney: ‘While we had problems to go on the air in some countries (in some few it was directly banned). I’m not going to take bad faith against the people I work with in Los Angeles. ‘.

Now because of the rendering LGBT + what’s wrong with it The Owl House, there were fans who thought that the rating of the series could have been affected. Because of this, Disney could have removed the series from its programming.

Nevertheless, Dana Terrace mention the following: ‘That argument doesn’t hold up. Our ratings were good (for a show during the streaming war), but they were also incomplete (…) How are you going to judge the rating when you don’t broadcast the series you’re trying to measure again?… ‘

So, Dana gives a conclusive answer on the subject: “At the end of the day, there are a lot of entrepreneurs who are watching what Disney’s values ​​stand for, and one day one of them decided that The Owl House didn’t stand for what Disney – the brand – stood for.”

Take advantage of this question and answer session to celebrate that The Owl House it was a serialized story, that there are still many incredible episodes to come out. In addition, he points out that the future is uncertain and could continue if Disney change direction.

Finally, Dana Terrace shares that he does not understand the reasons behind the decision on the end of The Owl House. If the problem is the audience, why not change it?

The unique LGBT representation at Disney’s The Owl House

But does the whole problem of Disney with The Owl House It was caused by the romantic relationship between Noceda Light and Amity blight? Well, the representation of the community LGBT + this series goes a little further. In this same season we learned more about the past of the past of Eda, the teacher of Noceda Light and we met Reine, one of his greatest friends.

Contrary to what Disney had decided, their gender is something important in the plot: Reine He is a non-binary trans person. This information has been confirmed on various occasions by various people and by the team itself behind The Owl House.

In addition, there is also a homoparental family in this series of Disney. Her friend’s parents Willow, they are an openly gay couple. This children’s series really broke schemes within the company. Whatever the reason, The Owl House It will be one of the company’s most memorable series.

