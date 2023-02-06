The Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets have reached an agreement for the transfer of Kyrie Irving. The American point guard, who, having failed to reach an agreement for his renewal with the Nets, had requested the transfer before February 9, the deadline in the American league, will form a dream couple with Luka Doncic in the Texas franchise.

Faced with the possibility of leaving as a free agent in the summer, talks accelerated Sunday and the Mavericks, motivated by Doncic’s desire to bring new reinforcements to the team, went ahead of the Suns and Lakers. Despite his recent controversy over the dissemination of anti-Semitic content on his social networks, added to his refusal to receive the covid vaccine, the arrival of Irving, who averages more than 27 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game this season, It marks the birth of a new ‘Big Two’ in the NBA and brings the final jump to Dallas to fight for the ring. The eight times ‘all-star’ could debut this Wednesday against the Clippers.

In exchange for Irving’s trade, the Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie back along with Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks. After learning of Irving’s fate and as he approaches to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record as the top scorer in NBA history, LeBron James, who coincided with the point guard in Cleveland and requested his transfer to the Lakers, wrote a message on his Twitter account that read: “Maybe it’s me.”

According to journalist Marc Stein, Kyrie Irving preferred to go to Los Angeles and meet up with his old friend. However, “one of the supposed objectives” of Joe Tsai, owner of Brooklyn, according to Stein, was to move the player to another franchise “other than his preferred destination.”