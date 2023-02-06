Companies | Meta will be taken to court in Kenya for labor exploitation

In Kenya, Meta’s content is monitored by the Sama company, which has also been employed by Open AI to rake the contents of Chat GPT.

6.2. 19:33

Facebook the parent company Meta is accused of employee abuse and poor working conditions in Kenya. Meta tried to prevent the legal case from progressing, but the court rejected the company’s demands, reports news agency AFP.

The case is related to the same Kenyan subcontractor that artificial intelligence company Open AI is said to be using to moderate the content of the Chat GPT AI.

A former employee of a Kenyan subcontractor, the Sama company, who moderates the content of Facebook updates, accuses Meta of abuses. According to the charges, the workers’ conditions were inhumane. Among other things, the workers were subjected to forced labor, they were prevented from forming trade unions, and the payment of wages was irregular.

Meth according to which it cannot be taken to court in the matter because it does not have an office or its own operations in Kenya. However, the judge found the parent company Meta and its Irish company to be actual parties in the case.

The rights of people checking the contents of social media for Metal have been on display before. Time magazine said a year ago that moderation employees have to watch pictures and videos showing executions and rapes for a small salary.

in Kenya has previously been filed against Meta also a lawsuit for inciting hate speech and violence, which has been considered to have contributed to the violence in Ethiopia’s bloody civil war as well. This previous case is also related to the content monitoring of Meta’s African regions, which is carried out from Nairobi, Kenya.

Open AI’s The use of cheap labor revealed in the background of Chat GPT, which became very popular at the turn of the year, was reported in January. According to media reports, Kenyan employees of Open AI’s subcontractor were sifting through huge masses of text for less than two dollars an hour.

Read more: Cheap labor in the background of Chat GPT artificial intelligence: Employees read shocking material for an hourly wage of less than two euros

At the same time, employees have been exposed to traumatizing material, such as depictions of violence and sexual abuse.

In the end, the Sama company ended the cooperation with Open AI early.