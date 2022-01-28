Great show in the Italian morning: at 9.30 the title of women’s singles is played, then that of men’s doubles
Five Australians on the pitch for two finals. This also happens at the Australian Open, a tournament in which the hosts are able to find more motivation. Take Nick Kyrgios: the first Grand Slam of the year has always been the scene of the best performances of the male tennis master, who in Melbourne (and sometimes in Wimbledon) shows off all his talent, caged in a ranking – number 115 at the world, virtually 118 – which does not do justice to so much talent and quality in the strokes. Kyrgios in singles went out in the second round against the neo-finalist Daniil Medvedev, but in doubles he is dragging a crowd: the couple with Thanasi Kokkinakis, inserted in the draw thanks to a wild-card, reached the final by winning against four seeds (including couple number 1, consisting of Mektic and Pavic, and number 3, Zeballos and Granollers). On the other side of the net will be two other Australians, Matthew Ebden and Max Parcell.
The program
–
Before the all-Australian challenge, there will be a hostess who will try to make history. Ashleigh Barty, number 1 tennis player in the world, is looking for her first triumph on hardcourt in a Grand Slam, after victories at Roland Garros in 2019 and at Wimbledon last year. It is from Chris O’Neil, in 1978, that an Australian did not win her home major and only Wendy Turnbull, two years later, managed to reach the final. Barty will deal with Danielle Collins: seeded number 27, American like O’Neil’s opponent 44 years ago (then it was Betsy Nagelsen) and in the first career final in a Grand Slam. The match between Barty and Collins will start at 9.30 am Italian time on the Rod Laver Arena, then it will be the turn of the men’s doubles final. All in the Italian morning, therefore: waiting for Medvedev-Nadal, scheduled for Sunday, there will still be fun.
January 29, 2022 (change January 29, 2022 | 00:32)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Kyrgios #Barty #Australians #glory #Saturdays #program
Leave a Reply