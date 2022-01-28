Five Australians on the pitch for two finals. This also happens at the Australian Open, a tournament in which the hosts are able to find more motivation. Take Nick Kyrgios: the first Grand Slam of the year has always been the scene of the best performances of the male tennis master, who in Melbourne (and sometimes in Wimbledon) shows off all his talent, caged in a ranking – number 115 at the world, virtually 118 – which does not do justice to so much talent and quality in the strokes. Kyrgios in singles went out in the second round against the neo-finalist Daniil Medvedev, but in doubles he is dragging a crowd: the couple with Thanasi Kokkinakis, inserted in the draw thanks to a wild-card, reached the final by winning against four seeds (including couple number 1, consisting of Mektic and Pavic, and number 3, Zeballos and Granollers). On the other side of the net will be two other Australians, Matthew Ebden and Max Parcell.