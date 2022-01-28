The masters of the universe live action movie You already have the actor who will give life to the new He-Man. Is about Kyle Allen, known for his work on Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story musical. The film, directed by Nee brotherswill be based on the animated series and will arrive through streaming through the Netflix platform, which has also already presented the trailer for Masters of the universe: revelation part 2.

Kyle Allen is an actor who just started his career in 2016. In addition to having worked on the musical adaptation West Side Story with the acclaimed director Spielberg, he has also been in the horror series American Horror Story.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Masters of the universe: revelation part 2′: the definitive combat between He-Man and Skeletor

His role in Masters of the Universe will be that of Adam, an orphan who discovers that he is destined to become a savior prince of a distant land. To achieve his goal, he must hone his powers against a mysterious malevolent force.

Kyle Allen on the set of West Side Story. Photo: Instagram

The film’s script is written by the same directors, the Nee brothers, together with David Callaham (screenwriter of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings).

YOU CAN SEE: Producer of He-Man for Netflix responds to criticism: “Grow up at once”

‎”Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imagination of an entire generation of children with the message of becoming the best version of oneself,” said Robbie Brenner, director of Mattel Films and executive producer of the project.

Masters of the universe: revelation. Photo: Netflix

“With our partners at Netflix, we hope to show audiences that anything can happen in Eternia,” Brenner added.

YOU CAN SEE: Amazon Prime Video: She-Ra live-action series is in development

Production on the film will begin this year. At the moment, there is no official release date.

At the same time, Netflix has already confirmed that the He-Man animated series, Masters of the universe: revelation, will have a second season.