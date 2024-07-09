Euro 2024 is over for France. Deschamps’ men arrived at the most important European competition as one of the favourites but will have to watch the final on television after losing 2-1 to Spain.
Muani had opened the scoring for the French but within a few minutes Lamine Yamal and Koundé turned the score around. Spain now awaits the winner of the second semi-final between England and the Netherlands on Wednesday.
After the match, the most sought after by the press was Kyllian Mbappé, who did not have the Euro he had dreamed of beforehand: just one goal, a penalty, against Poland and a broken nose to his name.
The new Real Madrid player was very self-critical of his performance: “My Euros were a failure. In football you are either good or you are not. And I was not good. I wanted to be European champion… now I will go on holiday, I will rest a lot and that will do me a lot of good. Afterwards I will be ready to start a new life. There is a lot to do.”
The next challenge for Mbappé is, no more and no less, to wear the Real Madrid shirt and try to win the Champions League, one of the few achievements he has not yet achieved in his brilliant career.
