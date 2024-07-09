Muani had opened the scoring for the French but within a few minutes Lamine Yamal and Koundé turned the score around. Spain now awaits the winner of the second semi-final between England and the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The new Real Madrid player was very self-critical of his performance: “My Euros were a failure. In football you are either good or you are not. And I was not good. I wanted to be European champion… now I will go on holiday, I will rest a lot and that will do me a lot of good. Afterwards I will be ready to start a new life. There is a lot to do.”