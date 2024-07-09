Jalisco will cut the 2024-2025 school year by two weekswith respect to the other states.

The Secretary of Education in Jalisco, Juan Carlos Flores Miramontes, explained that the two weeks in which students leave school early is not a cut as such but rather an adjustment.

“(…) What changed in Jalisco is that we argue to the Federation that the Friday councils, the school technical councils are part of the training processes and that if we add that shortens the calendar by two weeks “, the secretary declared to Notisistema.

However, he emphasized that the established programs are being followed, even though in Jalisco students leave two weeks early.

Flores Miramontes assured that The 190 days of the school year are met, as established by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

The school calendar of School year 2024 – 2025 will start on August 26 and will end on July 16, according to the SEP.