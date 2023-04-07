Kylie Jenner She is known for her impeccable style and her impact on the beauty industry. The young businesswoman has created a cosmetics empire and her image is considered a reference in the world of makeup. However, in her latest appearance on Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets,” Kylie showed off the new natural makeup look of hers that she’s been adopting of late.

“I think I’m more interested in having natural skin,” explained the businesswoman. Now, Kylie wears much less makeup to achieve the same effect as her old glam look. In her new routine, Kylie Jenner applies foundation with her hands and goes for a very light bronzer.

Among the products he uses are some of his Own brand such as Sugar Lip Scrub, cream moisturizing Face Moisturizer and Lip and Cheek Glow Balm.

However, it also uses other products from different brands such as the Nudestix Tinted Blur Sculpt Stick as a bronzer, the Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Powder and the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder as a setting powder. make-up.

Vogue / Kylie Jenner now has more natural makeup routines

Another of the favorite products of kylie It is the Kosas brand Air Brow, a long-lasting eyebrow gel that does not produce flakes. To fill in the brows, use the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Whiz Pencil.

The final touch is achieved with the Nudestix Nudies Glow Highlighter, which gives it a touch of glow in the areas you want to highlight.

Vogue / Kylie Jenner natural makeup routine

As for her eye routine, Kylie Jenner she uses Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Shadow, Pressed Eyeshadow Palette, and her first mascara product, the new Kylash Mascara. The businesswoman explained that although she used to wear eyelash extensions, she now prefers her natural eyelashes and takes care of them with specific products.

Although kylie Still experimenting with different products and looks, she revealed that her daughter Stormi isn’t interested in makeup yet. “stormy She still doesn’t play much with makeup,” the businesswoman said of her five-year-old daughter.

The new makeup routine Kylie Jenner it is much more natural and uses fewer products than in the past, yet still achieves a flawless and glamorous result. If you want to show off a natural and radiant look, the products that Kylie uses can be a good option.