We are in a time when several adaptations of video game stories are being released to the cinema, precisely yesterday the film inspired by Super Mario Bros. And a fandom that has also been waiting for another movie is that of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which has been confirmed for a long time but without much news.

Now, according to what the president of the production company blumhouse, Jason Blumposted a message on Twitter almost ensuring that the next October 27th the tape is going to be released to arrive on time in Halloween. So the fans of this horror franchise are very excited about what the filming premiere means.

As promised:#FNAF FANS: You asked and we delivered. #FNAFMovie is coming this Halloween on October 27. 2023!!!!! 205 days until the party. And that is the BIG NEWS —Jason Blum (@jason_blum) April 6, 2023

After the announcement, Variety He reported that Universal Pictures andwill release the film in theaters and on the streaming platform, Peacock, The same day. The rights were originally acquired by Warner Bros in 2015, who stated that the director of Monster House, Gil Kenanwas hired to give mold to the project.

Thus the rights passed through many hands until finally, in October of 2022it was announced that the film would be directed by Emma Tammy, who recently directed The Wind.

It has not been reported if it will be an exclusive of Peacock or if in other regions it will be released on more platforms,

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Although it may seem otherwise, many people grew up with this franchise, making it an important movie not only when it comes to video games, but as pop culture. As an adaptation it may not be very good, but the intent is there.