Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Kylian Mbappé says he is not leaving PSG and even less Real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 13, 2023
in Sports
Kylian Mbappé says he is not leaving PSG and even less Real Madrid


The French forward spoke of his future.

Kyllian Mbappé assured this Tuesday that already in July of last year he announced to the psg that he would not extend his contract beyond 2024 and that his email yesterday only confirmed that decision.

The club’s management was informed from “July 15, 2022 of its decision and the email (yesterday) had the sole purpose of confirming what had already been previously specified verbally,” according to a statement from the player sent to the AFP agency.
‘It was not discussed’

kylian mbappe and their entourage claim they have not discussed that point again with the club during the last year, except 15 days ago to announce the sending of the mail,” the statement said.

It adds that the player, “after having publicly stated” that he would play in the psg the next season, “He has not requested to leave this summer, but has confirmed to the club the non-activation of his extra year.”

The player’s statement seems to be a response to the club’s reaction, which according to various press reports had shown its misunderstanding and disappointment at the fact that mbappe would have sent the document disclosed on Monday by L’Equipe, to confirm that it would not activate the option of an additional season.

EFE

