Bangkok Post: Taxi driver stole watch, iPhone and laptop from sleeping tourist in Bangkok

Taxi driver arrested in Bangkok on suspicion of stealing a Rolex watch, credit card, iPhone and Apple laptop from a Japanese tourist who fell asleep in the cab. About it writes Bangkok Post newspaper.

The publication says a 40-year-old Japanese businessman named Nammo told police he was robbed after falling asleep in a pink cab on his way home from a night out in Bangkok’s Asok business district. Among the missing valuables were a Rolex watch worth about one million baht (approximately 2.39 million rubles), an iPhone worth 40 thousand baht (95.6 thousand rubles), a laptop worth 60 thousand baht (143.4 thousand rubles) and a credit card. The tourist did not immediately notice the loss and contacted the police after some time. A few days later, he received messages from the bank that his credit card had been used twice in the county.

Bangkok Post writes that law enforcement managed to track down the driver and a white and pink taxi parked near his house. The suspect confessed to the theft and said that he pawned a Rolex watch on the cheap – for 25 thousand baht (59.8 thousand rubles). According to police, he already has a criminal record – drug abuse in 2012 and drug possession in 2015.

