For a few weeks, As long as the Champions League elimination hangover lasted, Paris resigned itself to losing its star Kylian Mbappe.

Everything pointed to the fact that the fashionable attacker had seen at the Bernabéu that his future was there. But in the last few hours the trend has changed.

It may interest you: (Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, questioned by the Turin prosecutor’s office)

The player keeps his doubts alive and now he has no reason to do so, beyond continuing to be flattered by the stands of the Parc des Princes, who chant his name in a clear operation of seduction.

If the fans do it, it is because they think they have options and because, faced with the news coming from Madrid, according to which the decision to leave has been made, they believe the soccer player when he assures that the ball is still in the air.

Mbappé seems comfortable fueling doubt. In the absence of convincing elements, his words are scrutinized with a microscope in search of some clue that will clarify his future.

In that game, his words last night after having signed another masterpiece in the Parc des Princes -two goals and three assists- added fuel to the fire of hope.

Open door to continue



Is it possible to continue in Paris Saint Germain (PSG), a journalist asked him in the mixed zone when the player was already heading towards the exit door: “Yes, of course,” replied the player already in the distance.

That phrase, nothing more, supports the theory that the relationship of forces, which until now seemed to lean in favor of Madrid, has changed trend, in the voice of several French football commentators. Before, the player had reiterated that he has not made a decision and that he analyzes every detail so as not to make a mistake.



“I am reflecting because there are new elements, many things and new parameters,” said the footballer, who did not give more details about what is going through his head. Shortly before, the stands of the Parc des Princes had chanted his name and applauded his feat: “Having the affection of the people here has always been something nice. I appreciate it. A whole stadium that chants my name, is no small thing” .

Mbappé has been saved from the bonfire that the fans made after the European elimination of PSG, who lived a new chapter in his second home game after that failure.

On this occasion, the ultras decided to show their discomfort with silence and the Parc des Princes did not hear their usual songs of support. But by stroke of genius,

Mbappé broke the silence and the applause soon gave way to “Kylian, Kylian!”, which filled the stands.

The chosen one



The striker is the exception, because the fans were not so generous with Neymar, who signed another brace, or with Lionel Messi, who signed up for the win. Worse still, the anger still prevailing was charged with the coach, Mauricio Pochettino, very hissed in the announcement of the line-up; and with Sergio Ramos, who entered in the 72nd minute to participate in his sixth game of the season and heard boos when he entered the field of play, and every time he touched the ball.

The former Madridista symbolizes, in the eyes of the fan, the club’s poor sports planning. The injuries he has suffered throughout the season, which have prevented him from continuing, have cut off any attempt to defend himself on the pitch.

The Parisian fan is not resigned to seeing that his immediate future involves losing the star he adores and staying with a veteran whom they reproach for having come to Paris in search of a golden retirement.

The club, meanwhile, seems still under the shock of the European elimination and no one knows how deep the renewal announced for next year will have. If Pochettino seems to be sentenced, the fate of the sports director, Leonardo, is more uncertain.



Everything seems suspended at the decision of Mbappé, who has on his table a huge financial offer from the owners of PSG and all the facilities to continue. It depends on him to follow the Parisian dream.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, to guide Liverpool in a duel against Benfica in the Champions League)

EFE