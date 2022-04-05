A friendly mystery. The Ukrainian championship was suspended due to the war. While waiting for it to restart, however, many clubs are trying to play friendly matches with teams from all over Europe, thus also collecting some help for the population. Among these clubs there is also Shakhtar Donetsk, whose sporting director Dario Srna, interviewed by Ukraina 24 TV Channel, announced some prestigious friendlies: “Uefa allowed us to organize friendlies in Europe – he explained -. On the 13th. April we will challenge Besiktas, on April 19th Fenerbahce, then Sevilla, Hajduk Split, PSG and Lazio “. There should therefore also be a passage in Italy, in Rome. Yet from Formello they do not confirm.

The situation

–

In fact, Lazio at the moment does not have any friendlies scheduled either with the Ukrainian club or with other clubs. It is therefore likely that the organization of the match is still in its infancy. An agreement could be reached in the coming weeks, but, contrary to what Srna said, the match is not confirmed for the moment. We work on it. For now, however, there is only the mystery regarding the challenge announced by Shakthar and not confirmed by Lazio.