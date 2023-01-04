Wednesday, January 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kylian Mbappé incognito in New York, look at the costume he wore, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé

Photo:

Christophe Petit-Tesson. efe

kylian mbappe

The PSG striker spends a few days on vacation in the United States.

See also  Video | Formula 1: how the rules changed from 1950 to 2022

After losing the final of the Qatar World Cup against Argentinathe French striker kylian mbappe spend a few days on vacation USA.

Mbappé attended, along with Achraf Hakimi, a match of the NBA between Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs.

(Messi raised a false World Cup: the revelation that shakes Argentina)
(Michael Schumacher: heartfelt message with which he reappears after the hard accident)

The next day, he was seen walking through the streets of NY and was identified by the people, despite ‘disguising himself’.

In the coming days, Mbappé will be linked to his club’s training sessions, the psgwho already has the Argentine on his payroll Lionel Messi, who arrived this Tuesday.
(Lionel Messi, like a hero: this is how his PSG teammates received him, video) (Pelé: this is how the forgiveness of grandchildren who sued him for abandonment as children came)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  F1 | Ferrari puts on a show, Red Bull messes up and then approaches

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Kylian #Mbappé #incognito #York #costume #wore #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Boy trapped in hole in Vietnam declared dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result