Kylian Mbappé incognito in New York, look at the costume he wore, video

Kylian Mbappé
Christophe Petit-Tesson. efe
kylian mbappe
The PSG striker spends a few days on vacation in the United States.
January 4, 2023, 10:29 AM
After losing the final of the Qatar World Cup against Argentinathe French striker kylian mbappe spend a few days on vacation USA.
Mbappé attended, along with Achraf Hakimi, a match of the NBA between Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs.
The next day, he was seen walking through the streets of NY and was identified by the people, despite ‘disguising himself’.
In the coming days, Mbappé will be linked to his club’s training sessions, the psgwho already has the Argentine on his payroll Lionel Messi, who arrived this Tuesday.
Sports
January 4, 2023, 10:29 AM
