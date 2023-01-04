The Vietnamese authorities have declared dead this Wednesday the boy who had been trapped since Saturday inside a concrete pillar 35 meters deep. Rescue teams have tried unsuccessfully to extract Thai Ly Hao Nam from the hole, just 25 centimeters wide.

The events occurred in the province of Dong Thap, in the Mekong River delta, in the south of the country. The minor, 10 years old, went with three friends to look for scrap metal at a bridge construction site when he tripped and fell into the pillar.

Doan Tan Buu, deputy head of the province, declared the boy dead. “He has been trapped in a very deep hollow pillar, with multiple injuries and without enough oxygen for a long time,” he told reporters. “We prioritized rescuing him, but conditions make it impossible for him to survive,” he added. Buu said the announcement of the boy’s death was made after consulting with medical experts.

In any case, the work continues because the rescue teams are determined to get his body to the surface as soon as possible to bury it, but Buu admitted that it is a “very difficult task”.

Vietnam mobilized hundreds of soldiers and engineering experts on Tuesday to try to rescue the boy. A 19 meter metal pipe was lowered around the concrete tube the boy was trapped in so that the mud could be removed and attempted to be removed, but to no avail.