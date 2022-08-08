It has not been the best semester for America, however, the team has had good news internally. Given the uncertainties that the club is experiencing at a defensive level, as well as the casualties and departures from the squad, the young Emilio Lara entered the scene with the Coapa nest box and did so in a leading role, directly to Fernando Ortiz’s eleven and without giving up his position so far.
Emilio is a native winger adapted as a center back by Ortiz, U-17 runner-up with the Mexican National Team and whose performance has been above expectations, both in Liga MX and in friendlies for the United States. So much so that he is already in the sights of ‘Tata’ Martino and has recently received praise from one of the best defenders on the planet, Kyle Walker.
According to information from Julio Ibáñez, Lara and Walker had a meeting after the duel between América and Manchester City, and the side of the citizen team pointed out to the young Mexican that he had all the necessary conditions to succeed in the Premier League. In the same way, he recommended that he improve his gym work to gain muscle mass as soon as possible. Emilio continues on his way up and gives the impression that the best is yet to come for his career.
