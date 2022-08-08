Israel reopened its border with the Gaza Strip on Monday and the only power plant in the Palestinian enclave resumed operations after the truce agreed between the Hebrew State and the armed group Islamic Jihad after three days of hostilities that cost the lives of dozens of Palestinians, including children.

The border crossings between the Hebrew State and the Gaza Strip, which Israel closed on Tuesday, reopened this Monday “for humanitarian reasons,” Cogat, the service of the Israeli Defense Ministry that monitors civilian activities in Israel, announced in a statement. the Palestinian territories.

“The return to routine will depend on the evolution of the situation and that security is respected,” said the press release.

A journalist saw tanker trucks enter the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the south of the enclave, which has been under an Israeli blockade for more than 15 years.

Shortly after, the only plant in the micro-territory, which had to close on Saturday due to lack of fuel, returned to “generating electricity,” said a spokesman for the electricity company.

The truce, obtained thanks to the mediation of Egypt, entered into force at 11:30 p.m. (20:30 GMT), but both Islamic Jihad and Israel kept the right to reply in case of future aggression.

Palestinians inspect a damaged house after the last three days of the conflict with Israel.

a tragic situation

“The situation is tragic and difficult” in Gaza, said Mohamed Alai, a resident of the 362 km2 enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians. “There are many dead and wounded, much destruction and devastation, but Gaza is healing its wounds,” he added.

Suhail al Bauab, a 56-year-old Gazan, lived “in fear” for three days. “We don’t want a war every six months, and when we heard about the truce, we were very happy, despite the mourning for the martyrs,” she said.

Since the start of the Israeli operation on Friday and its end on Sunday night, 44 Palestinians have died, including 15 children, and 360 have been injured, according to the latest figures from the enclave’s Ministry of Health, which is governed by the Islamist group Hamas.

In southern Israel, Davit Shitrit, a resident of the city of Ashkelon, said he “does not trust” Islamic Jihad. “They always promise but they attack again (…). I hope that this time (the truce) will hold.”

“Islamic Jihad has been dealt a heavy blow that has set it back decades,” a senior Israeli diplomat told reporters on Monday.

The truce agreement includes, among other things, “Egypt’s commitment to work for the release of two prisoners” of Islamic Jihad held by Israel, the Palestinian group said.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the truce and called for the circumstances of the civilian deaths to be investigated.

In Israel, three people have been injured by rocket fire since Friday, according to emergency services. According to the army, hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza since that day, the vast majority of which were intercepted.

Israeli authorities claimed that some of the Palestinians killed were killed by failed Islamic Jihad rockets fired at Israel from inside the Palestinian enclave.

preemptive attack

Israel billed its first strikes on Friday as a “preemptive” operation against Islamic Jihad, which it said was planning an imminent attack.

In response to the bombing, the armed group, backed by Iran and included in the list of terrorist organizations of the United States and the European Union, fired hundreds of rockets towards Israel.

The main military leaders of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Taysir al Jabari and Khaled Mansur, as well as several fighters of the group, were killed. His death was confirmed by the organization.

Islamic Jihad’s military wing said in a statement Monday that 12 members were killed in the Israeli strikes.

In addition, Israel has arrested some 40 members of that armed group in recent days in the occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian woman checks the damage as she walks through rubble outside her home in Gaza City.

This confrontation between Israel and Islamic Jihad is the worst since the one that broke out between Israel and Hamas — the Islamist movement that has ruled Gaza since 2007 — in May 2021.

In eleven days, 260 Palestinians, including fighters, and 14 Israelis, including a soldier, were killed, according to local authorities.

Hamas, which has waged several wars against Israel, remains on the sidelines for now.

