The head of the Donetsk VGA Kirilenko said that an industrial facility was damaged in Kramatorsk

In Ukrainian-controlled Kramatorsk, an industrial facility was damaged by shelling. About it in my Telegram channel informed Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavel Kirilenko.

He clarified that the blow fell on the industrial zone. The shelling was also carried out in the industrial area of ​​​​Konstantinovka.

No one was killed or injured in the strikes, the official admitted.

On January 3, the Ministry of Defense reported that more than 130 mercenaries were destroyed as a result of the strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces on the points of deployment of the foreign legion in the Maslyakovka and Kramatorsk regions of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

In December, Russian troops destroyed an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which stored up to 2,000 rounds for the Grad multiple launch rocket system. The Russian Defense Ministry clarified that the object belonged to the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was located in the Kramatorsk region.