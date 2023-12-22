Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 10:16

São Paulo, 22nd – The National Monetary Council (CMN) approved, on the night of Thursday, 21st, a special line of credit with specific federal subsidy for milk producer cooperatives, with transfers of more than R$700 million. The information is from the Ministry of Agriculture, in a note.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to enable dairy production cooperatives to obtain credit that helps producers regularize their situation and other commitments in relation to inputs purchased from the cooperative.

“The new line will give a boost to cooperatives and, consequently, to producers, not just their members, but all those who rely on these services”, says, in the note, the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, qualifying the “Desenrola Leite” initiative.

Also according to the ministry, the special conditions defined are for working capital financing, within the scope of the Investment Credit for Income Aggregation (Pronaf Agroindústria) and the Capitalization Program for Agricultural Cooperatives (Procap-Agro). The amount, coming from resources from the 2023/24 Harvest Plan not applied and returned by financial institutions, will be transferred by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and Banco do Brasil.

The financing will have interest of 8% per year and a special rate – 4% per year – for family farming.

Beneficiaries will still be able to count on a 24-month grace period and 60 months for payment.