It goes for more than the crown. Kyara Villanella has managed to position herself as one of the strongest candidates for Miss Teen Universe with her outstanding presentations and her beauty. However, the young model wants to pursue a professional career beyond the catwalks. The daughter of Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito He expressed very confidently what his short-term plans are regarding his university studies and he would already be very clear about his vocation. What did she say? Find out below.

What career does Kyara Villanella want to study?

Kyara Villanella is fighting to get the title Miss Teen Universe 2023, and obtained the support of a large part of the public with their votes. But despite being immersed in the world of beauty and beauty pageants, the influencer also told her followers that, now that she has finished school, she really wants to start her studies at university and has even decided what career she wants. study.

“I’m very excited about what’s going to happen. When I grow up I want to study nutrition and that’s why I want to do a campaign to help people with body dysmorphia. So, I’m very happy to be able to help people,” expressed the daughter of Keiko Fujimori.

How did Keiko Fujimori react to her daughter’s success in Miss Teen Universe?

Keiko Fujimori congratulated her daughter Kyara Villanella, who has just been announced as one of the most voted in the Miss Teen Universe 2023 international pageant. The leader of Popular Force He used his social networks to have a tender reaction upon finding out that his first-born daughter is in the top 3 of votes on the web.

“Up, Kyarita! Let’s go, Peru!” commented Keiko Fujimori on Instagram. “Thank you, ma,” Kyara Villanella responded.

Kyara Villanella thanked all the users who support her. Photo: Instagram/Miss Teen Universe

What did Kyara Villanela say about her preparation process?

Kyara Villanela revealed that she is giving her all to be crowned the next Miss Teen Universe. “I am putting all my effort into my preparation and, in addition, I am giving my best on the catwalk. I am going to play piano for my presentation, I am seeing what song I will play. I am giving my best in oratory,” said the Peruvian.