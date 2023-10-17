The Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguez, and the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, will meet this Wednesday with Panam Sports, in order to reach an agreement to carry out the 2027 Pan American Games which, in principle, are based in Barranquilla.

Rodríguez and Pumarejo will ask for a longer period than that given by the organization of the contest (October 29) to catch up with Colombia’s economic failures to hold the contest and not lose the venue of the fairs.

It will be key

EL TIEMPO confirmed that the meeting will be this Wednesday in Santiago, the city where the 2023 Games will open on October 20.

On August 31, Panam Sports sent a letter to Pumarejo and the president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), Ciro Solanoand in it a period of two months is given to solve the problems.

The letter makes it clear that “by virtue of section 76 of the contract with the host city, in relation to the serious breaches listed below, which must be complied with in their entirety within a period of sixty (60) days from the date of this notification.”

Luis Restrepo, director of Indeportes; Astrid Rodríguez, Minister of Sports; and Jaime Pumarejo, mayor of Barranquilla. Photo: Screenshot

And he added: “In case of not fully complying, according to the aforementioned contract, Panam Sports, without prior notice, terminates the contract with the host city and the organization of the Barranquilla 2027 Pan American Games.”

Last week, Rodríguez, Pumarejo and the director of Indeportes acting as delegate of the GovernmentLuis Restrepo, They met and made it clear that the national government reaffirmed its “desire to hold the games.”

“We reaffirm our desire to hold the games, our interest in being able to carry out this important event for the country, and as always united, trying to carry out a project that is complex and difficult, but we know of the multiple benefits and joys that can cause to Colombia,” Mindeporte said.

