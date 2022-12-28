Difficult to be able to stop him, as he himself said. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia surprised everyone with the impact he had in the Italian championship, everyone except himself because judging from the interview given to Dazn, the Georgian is sure of his potential without appearing arrogant or braggart: “Di Lorenzo is the opponent more difficult to deal with – he explained with a smile – because in training it’s complicated to skip it and it always forces me to invent new solutions”. Therefore, one-on-one matches with the captain represent the stimulus to ignite the imagination: “I obviously like the nickname Kvaradona a lot – said Kvicha – because here in Naples it has a particular value. It was my dream to play in a prestigious club like this since I come from a small country.”

The Georgian striker amazed those who didn’t know him, certainly not those who bet on him like Giuntoli: “I knew there was interest from other teams but when they told me about Napoli I had no doubts even if the negotiation is been long, they had been following me for two years”. Words that have obviously already sent the Azzurri supporters into ecstasy on social media: “The city lives for football – continued Kvaratskhelia – therefore it transmits love to us every day and we want to reciprocate it”. Spalletti’s team has created a great feeling with the people through victories: “In the dressing room we are a family and I think you can see it on the pitch too. I do my best for the team, always trying to improve myself to be able to consecrate myself at high levels”.