2022 is coming to an end and it’s time to take stock of the best cars that have made their debut in the year that is drawing to a close. Our classic column Best of has retraced the past months, identifying 5 supercars who have left their mark with the individual cards that have accompanied you in the past weeks. This year we also launched the first contest involving you readers, allowing you to choose the winning model of the Mondo Auto Awards. Waiting to find out the outcome of the votes, here are the Best of 2022 in the supercar category.

Maserati MC20 Cielo

In our special classification, the Maserati could not be missing MC20 Sky, open-air version of the Trident super sports car that fully embodies the new course of the Italian car manufacturer. The peculiar element of this version of the MC20 is precisely the possibility of traveling with the wind in your hair. In fact, it only takes twelve seconds to activate the electrochromed roof of the super sports car. If, on the other hand, you just want to caress the idea of ​​a spider, while still enjoying the comfort of a closed cockpit, you can choose to transform the cover from opaque to transparent. Maserati also relies on the concept of innovation in this case: the cutting-edge PDLC technology in fact, it allows you to look at the stars despite the closed roof, the change of transparency takes place in an instant and it works practically at all temperatures. Under the skin we find the V6 Nettuno which delivers 630 HP and 730 Nm of torque for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds (2.9 seconds for the coupe) while it takes 9.2 seconds to cover the 0-200 .

Lamborghinis Huracan Technique

The Lamborghini Huracan Technique is the latest expression of the V10 del Toro and among the 5 cars chosen for our Best of in the category of the best supercars of this 2022. Unveiled last April, thus continuing the evolution of the range after the EVO and the STO, this Lamborghini tries to combine the best of driving pleasure and design. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica’s V10 delivers 640 HP and 565 Nm of torque at a maximum speed of 6,500 rpm for improved acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds9.1 instead the seconds used for 0-200 and a top speed of 325 km/h. Although part of an already identifiable family, the Tecnica changes its face thanks to a series of stylistic innovations that make it different from the other Huracans. The powerplant is the same as the STO boasting at the same time an increase of 30 hp respect at EVOwith rear-wheel drive always playing a central role in the driving experience.

Porsche 911 GT3RS

Among the best sports cars of 2022, the Porsche 911 GT3RS, authentic Best of this year which is drawing to a close. The racing car from Zuffenhausen was uncompromisingly designed for maximum performance. It is in fact a road-legal high-performance sports car that takes full advantage of motorsport technology and concepts. In addition to the high-revving naturally aspirated engine with racing DNA and intelligent lightweight construction, it is the cooling and aerodynamics concept in particular that demonstrates its direct kinship with its motorsport siblings. At 285 km/h, the 911 GT3 RS achieves a total downforce of 860 kilograms, three times that of a 911 GT3. The engine high-performance four-litre naturally aspirated engine has been further optimized compared to the 911 GT3. The power increase to 386 kW (525 hp) is mainly achieved by new camshafts with modified profiles.

Pagan Utopia

From what can a supercar be born? A dream? A project? In the case of Paganseven of aUtopia. This is how the San Cesario Sul Panaro atelier has decided to baptize Horacio’s latest vision which was unveiled in world preview last September in the splendid setting of the Leonardo Da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology. The new hypercar from San Cesario sul Panaro was built starting from a monocoque in HP62 G2 Carbo-Titanium and HP62 Carbo-Triax with integrated retractable rollbar. The heart of Pagani Utopia is its V12 engine developed in collaboration with Mercedes AMG which delivers 864 HP and 1,100 Nm of maximum torque, combined with the transmission created by the XTrac, which can be manual or automatic, in both cases with 7 ratios.

Ferrari 296 GTBs

Dulcis in fundo, the Ferrari 296 GTB, a unique car of its kind that could not fail to occupy one of the places among the Best of 2022 in the supercar category. Born from the pen of Flavio Manzoni and the Centro Stile of Maranello, this berlinetta with the six-cylinder hybrid definitely knows how to excite from the first glance. The 296 GTB was born from the desire of the Centro Stile to create a modern berlinetta, with a passenger compartment almost set in a car body of limited dimensions. Only 4.56 meters long, the new Cavallino hybrid V6 is characterized by an original design, which gives it a unique and well-defined identity. The clean lines enhance the sporty character of the car, making it a worthy heir to the functional icons of the Sixties, such as the 250 LM which represents one of the main sources of inspiration for this monolithic appearance and from which the rear mudguards, the tail and above all the air intakes also draw their inspiration. The hybrid powertrain of the Ferrari 296 GTB was born from very careful development work, which led the Maranello technicians to respond to new requirements: the six-cylinder engine was developed to offer a specific power resulting from an increase in pressure in combustion chamber, starting from the know-how acquired with the SF90 Stradale and using more performing materials and alloys capable of guaranteeing greater efficiency, better performance while containing emissions at the same time. From this point of view, however, we cannot yet give you precise data because the car is awaiting homologation. The six-cylinder 2.9 turbo thus delivers 663 HP at 8,000 rpm combined with a 122 kW axial flow electric unit and a 7.45 kWh high-voltage battery which guarantees a full electric range of 25 km. The total power as mentioned is 830 HP and 740 Nm of maximum torque.