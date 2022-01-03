LONDON (Reuters) – Four sources in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said that the organization voted today to appoint Kuwaiti candidate Haitham Al-Ghais as its new Secretary-General. Al-Ghais had held several positions in OPEC, including the governor of Kuwait with OPEC for the years since 2017, and the head of the internal audit committee in 2020. He also headed the joint technical committee responsible for monitoring oil production.

As for the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, he previously headed its offices in Beijing and London and served as Director of the Research Department. Haitham Al-Ghais has 30 years of experience in the oil industry.