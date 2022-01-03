The new chapters of the series have arrived and fans are excited. With the premiere of Cobra Kai, season 4 on Netflix, users have been able to know what finally happened to Steel Fang and Miyagui-do, dojos that fought against the one led by Jhon Kreese for the permanence in the valley.

For this installment and for the results in the All Valley karate tournament, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) had to make a decision that fans weren’t expecting, bring back a former Karate Kid member.

Chozen’s Return to Cobra Kai 4

Defeated and in desperate need of help, Daniel Larusso went to the grave of his sensei, Lord Miyagi, seeking guidance after losing the tournament to Cobra Kai. As you think about what to do, say out loud, “I know it’s not your fight, but are you willing to help me?” The camera moves and presents one of his former enemies on the scene, Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto).

Chozen was Daniel LaRusso’s nemesis in The Karate Kid, part 2. For many, the character made them forget for a moment the figure of Johnny Lawrence, eternal rival of the protagonist of the saga.

What will happen to Chozen in Cobra Kai, season 5?

Chozen already appeared once in Cobra Kai 3 when Daniel and Kumiko briefly meet in Japan. Leading a different life and far from the pride he had in defeating his opponent at all costs, the character is presented as a follower of Zen nature and a sensei in an Okinawan dojo.

In the conversation they had that time, Chozen and Daniel not only shared anecdotes from the past, but also that Miyagi had not taught Larusso a pressure point technique that numbs the opponent’s limbs.

With the fate of the Valley now in Chozen’s hands, it seems like we’re about to see a whole new side of Miyagi-Do. Will they be able to defeat the sinister Terry Silver and prevent him from carrying out his plans to create a Cobra Kai franchise?