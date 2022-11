Protests against repression in Iran take place inside and outside the country. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

The autonomous regional government of Kurdistan in northern Iraq condemned on Monday (21) the nighttime attacks carried out by Tehran on its territory, denouncing “repeated and unjustifiable Iranian violations” of Iraqi sovereignty.

“Repeated Iranian violations undermine the sovereignty of Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan region and are unjustifiable,” said a statement following the attacks on the Iranian Kurdish opposition, accused of fueling protests in Iran. “Stability can never be achieved through violence,” the text adds.

Iran has experienced a new wave of protests since one of its biggest and most violent nights of demonstrations, from November 16 to 17, with movements spreading to small towns with less than 50,000 inhabitants. Up to fifteen people were killed overnight, bringing the number of victims of the crackdown to 381 (including 57 children), according to an assessment published on November 18 by the Norway-based organization Iran Human Rights.

Iranian security forces killed at least three people on Saturday in the western province of Kurdistan, during the latest protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. The information was disclosed by a group in favor of human rights that works in the region.

The country’s clerical leadership, under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is facing its biggest challenge since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. After Amini’s death in police custody on Sept. 16, there have been two months of violent demonstrations. The 22-year-old died three days after being arrested in Tehran. She had been arrested for not wearing the hijab, the veil that covers women’s hair, properly.