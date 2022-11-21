Energy | The state’s ownership steering unit is dissatisfied with Fortum’s operations: “We should have looked more actively for financing”

Fortum should have been more actively looking for financing on the open market, says Maija Strandberg, financial advisor of the state’s ownership steering unit.

Energy company Fortum’s owners will gather on Wednesday for an extraordinary general meeting, where the owners’ approval will be sought for the financial arrangement agreed upon by the state and Fortum.

The financing package is exceptional. State investment company Solidium offers Fortum a one-year loan package of up to 2.35 billion euros. The interest rate on the loan is exceptionally high, 14.2 percent. In addition, Fortum has to organize a free share issue for Solidium, which will give Solidium a 1% ownership stake in Fortum.

The share issue requires the approval of an extraordinary general meeting.

The value of the share issue, calculated at Fortum’s current share price, is approximately EUR 130 million. So far, Fortum has increased Solidium’s financing by 350 million euros, which means that the costs, taking into account the share issue and interest, are high in relation to the amount of financing Fortum has received.

Relations between Fortum’s owners are tense. Finnish equity savers, Pörssisaätiö and S-Ryhmä, among others, have criticized the arrangement as expensive.

“The terms of the support are far too expensive and it destroys shareholder value towards other shareholders”, Finnish equity savers write on their pages.

STATE financial adviser of the ownership steering unit Maija Strandberg defends the financial arrangement between the state and Fortum. According to him, the arrangement is in the interest of both Fortum and all its shareholders.

“We understand the crux of the criticism, but it is worth looking at this situation as a whole,” says Strandberg.

“We consider that the state acts very responsibly and tries to take care of the interests of all shareholders in this situation.”

Strandberg says that the agreement between Fortum and the state was made at the end of August under duress.

Fortum’s financial difficulties did not come as a surprise in themselves. The state owner already knew last spring that Fortum’s financial situation was tight. Officially, Fortum told the state owner about its worrying situation in July.

In August, Fortum’s situation became acute when electricity futures prices rose sharply. As a result of the price increase, Fortum’s collateral requirements increased by billions of euros in an instant and the company’s cash reserves dwindled day by day.

In the end, the state and Fortum agreed on a financing package with a very urgent schedule, practically during one weekend at the end of August.

“The scale of the need for money came as a surprise. Throughout the spring, we had an active discussion with Fortum’s management. We made it clear that if they need money, they have to be on time.”

of Strandberg according to the report, he was included in Fortum’s inner circle in the summer, and the state owner closely monitored the development of Fortum’s cash resources.

“The general situation was therefore clear to us. The state encouraged Fortum to find funding from other sources. We had this conversation with capital letters.”

Why were the negotiations left until the last minute, when Fortum’s financial situation was already tight several months earlier?

“That question should be addressed to Fortum’s management.”

Why didn’t Fortum get money from the private market?

“You have to ask Fortum’s management about this too. My own position is that Fortum should have sought even more actively for financing on the open market. The state’s opinion was that Fortum should have found it there as well.”

What would have happened to Fortum if it had not received funding from you?

“The picture of the situation that was presented to the state was very serious. We were told that the company was threatened with a liquidity crisis if the situation escalated further.”

In practice, Fortum, which is critical for Finland’s security of supply, was very close to becoming insolvent.

According to Strandberg, Fortum had to secure some financing at the end of August. However, it could not be found on the private market.

“The market was extremely stressed at the time. In our opinion, the agreement reassured Fortum’s own banks and credit rating agencies.”

Other Finnish equity savers, for example, have criticized the financing arrangement between the state and Fortum as too expensive. However, according to Strandberg, it is a contract based on market conditions, which means that Fortum could not find cheaper financing elsewhere.

“It was a negotiation, that is, the state did not force Fortum to take this financing. The state’s position throughout the arrangement was that the money should be found on the open market,” says Strandberg.

In theory, the state could also have offered Fortum state aid, which would have been more favorable in terms of terms.

Many European countries have supported their companies with state aid during the corona crisis and the energy crisis that struck this year. However, state aid should have been approved by the Commission. Fortum’s lack of money was so acute and sudden at the end of August that there was no time for slow permit processes.

“That’s why the loan was subject to market conditions and the conditions were so tough. This is how we wanted to ensure that the arrangement does not violate state aid regulations.”

It is known that some companies operating in the financial sector considered financing Fortum on even harsher terms. However, Strandberg does not open these options in more detail.

The state owner emphasizes the exceptional nature of Fortum’s situation. Neither the state nor Fortum had gotten used to similar situations.

“We had to be quite creative in this situation, and the schedule was tight.”

The law firm Borenius and Pankkiiriliike Icecapital act as state advisors in the arrangement.

Is the state satisfied with the agreement between Solidium and Fortum?

“We are satisfied that a solution was reached. Is it good or bad, say moderate. But necessary from a risk management point of view.”

However, Strandberg seems unhappy with the way the deal was put together. Although Fortum and the state owner discussed the financial situation for months, the real crisis phase came as a surprise.

“The process has been undesirable from the point of view of the state owner in all respects.”

Fortum’s the extraordinary general meeting will decide on the free share issue for Solidium on Wednesday.

Approval of the share issue requires a two-thirds majority. Fortum has so far raised approximately EUR 350 million from Solidium’s total EUR 2.35 billion loan promise.

If the general meeting rejects the solution, the loan becomes due for repayment.