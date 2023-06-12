L’Xbox Showcase 2023 it was the scene of various presentations of new IPs by various software houses. It is also part of the list Capcomwhich during the event showed the first trailer of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessan action game set in an oriental setting that will be released exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and will become part of the catalog of Game Pass starting from day one.

The video shows the protagonist moving within an area characterized by the presence of several Shinto-style temples. Monstrous creatures come out of the village buildings and the temples themselves, with which the character fights showing a good number of moves, both in close combat and at a distance (thanks to his own magical powers).

From what little can be understood by observing the trailer, it seems that the camera is placed at a great distance from the shoulders of our warrior, a sign that Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess may not feature the classic game mechanics seen up to now in third-person action games. Waiting for some more information about the game, we remind you that it will come up Game Pass (console exclusive) since the official release day, which however remains unknown at the moment