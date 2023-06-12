He Starfield Direct focused entirely on the upcoming and highly anticipated new game from Bethesda Softworks and Xbox. Starfield It’s coming later this year and gamers are no doubt excited to finally dive into this massive open-world sci-fi RPG. Now, players can express their excitement with official accessories from Xbox thematic of Starfield.

The wireless controller Xbox Starfield Edition and the wireless headset Xbox Starfield Edition have been leaked by various industry insiders for weeks now, but have now been properly revealed during the Starfield Direct after the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. The trusty peripherals sport a stunning matte white colorway with grey, red, gold and rainbow accents that fully embrace the aesthetic of Starfield. Both the controller and the headset look amazing, and players have been eagerly awaiting their arrival ever since they started leaking.

Now the wait is over. Starfield will be officially released for Xbox Series X|S and pc with windows on September 26, 2023, and players can be ready for it with the wireless controller Xbox Starfield Edition and the wireless headset Xbox Starfield Editionwhich are now official.

The wireless controller Xbox It is still one of the best controls of Xbox of all time (and one of the best controllers overall), so it’s an easy decision to get it with a sleek design inspired by Starfield. The wireless headset Xbox It’s an impressive budget option for those who need wireless audio without breaking the bank, and it’s also among the best headphones around. Xbox in that price range. Even if you don’t need a new controller or headset, both accessories are great additions to any collection of Xbox, Starfield or science fiction.

Via: Youtube