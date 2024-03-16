The anticipated animated film has conquered the Peruvian public this March 14as it drew huge crowds to movie theaters and set an impressive opening record. The fourth installment of this beloved franchise has demonstrated undeniable success, which strengthens its position as one of the most praised films of the year 2024.

'Kung Fu Panda 4': surpasses all other movies

'Kung Fu Panda 4' achieves the best premiere of the year to date. According to the film's distributor, on its release day, it attracted almost 72,000 spectatorswhich consolidates it as the highest-grossing film of the day.

Leave behind the launches of 'Madame Web', with 45,000 spectators; 'Demon Slayer to the Swordsmith Village'with 42,000 spectators, and 'Dune: Part 2'with 16,000 spectators, so 'Kung Fu Panda 4' remains the absolute leader at the box office.

In his long-awaited return to the big screen, the legendary 'dragon warrior', Po, is back. Photo: LR Composition / MedioTiempo

It is established as the best film saga

According to data collected by user Maykoll Calderón through the X platform, this fourth installment would have surpassed its predecessor in 22,000 spectators and doubled the audience for Po's first film in 2008.

Exceeds all expectations in the United States

In its opening weekend, the DreamWorks film has achieved an impressive sum of US$58 million in its national market, which establishes the best start to the weekend for the franchise since its first installment. In fact, this amount exceeds the initial estimates, which were around US$50 million.

Why watch 'Kung Fu Panda 4'?

Return of the favorite hero: The charismatic po is back to face new challenges and adventures. After captivating audiences of all ages in the previous installments, her return promises even more intense emotions and unforgettable moments.

Universal Lessons: The saga of 'Kung Fu Panda' It has stood out for transmitting valuable messages about the importance of teamwork, personal improvement and the search for inner balance. This fourth installment will not be an exception, as it offers viewers an enriching and exciting experience.

Guaranteed quality: Backed by the prestige of DreamWorks Animation, 'Kung Fu Panda 4' promises a perfect combination of fast-paced action, intelligent humor and top-notch animation. With a team of talented creators behind the production, this film is sure to be a cinematic experience worth experiencing on the big screen.

Synopsis of 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

Following his brave exploits in defying death and defeating powerful villains with his bravery and martial arts skills, Po, also known as the 'Dragon warrior', is surprised by an unexpected request from destiny: the need to take a break and assume the role of spiritual leader in the Valley of Peace. However, our protagonist lacks experience in spiritual leadership and faces the challenge of locating and preparing, in a short time, a new 'Dragon Warrior'.

