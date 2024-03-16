Sportiness, craftsmanship, customization, exclusivity: these are the four pillars on which the project with which the historic brand is based Giannini is preparing to return to the automotive market. The announcement came directly from the historic Roman builder, who in this sense signed a cooperation agreement with Fabrizio Grandi's Roman company Impero, licensee of the Giannini Reborn program for which it is responsible.

First details of the return

At the moment very few details are known related to this new project, but we won't have to wait long to have a more in-depth look at it: Giannini has in fact announced that in the next few weeks the first example of a spectacular high performance supercar will see the light. In particular, it will be a super sports car “destined to create an ideal bridge between the century-old Giannini tradition in the sports car sector and the expectations of customers

21st Century”Giannini mentions.

Giannini Reborn

“We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration and the commitment made so far by all those working on the Giannini Reborn project – commented Silvia Polverelli, managing director of Giannini Automobili – Common to all parties involved is the sharing of founding values of the Giannini brand that have accompanied us here for over a century”.