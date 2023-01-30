The former Argentine soccer player Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero He played again this Saturday on a soccer field more than a year after retiring due to a heart condition, and he did it with the jersey of the Barcelona Ecuadorian to participate in the Yellow Night of the club of Guayaquil.

Agüero participated for 18 minutes in the Yellow Night friendly match that pitted Barcelona against Mushuc Rune, and that allowed the Ecuadorian club to appear before its public for the new season and also to fire the Argentine Matías ‘Pony’ Oyola, who played with the club of Guayaquil for thirteen years.

The ‘Kun’, whose participation was in doubt at the beginning of the week due to a slight muscle injury that occurred last week while participating in the King’s League, the 7-a-side soccer tournament organized by Gerard Piquégave up his place to Oyola and the local team won with a goal from the Uruguayan Agustín Rodríguez.



Although Agüero played little, he conquered the hearts of Barcelona fans, more because of his relaxed and cheerful way of facing and living each moment, to such an extent that the Barcelona administration gave him the opportunity to be registered as an honorary member of the club.

pure emotion

On the eve of the game, the former player of Independent of Avellaneda, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona, ​​from Spain; He enjoyed a special dinner with members and fans of the Ecuadorian club, in which he assured that he now enjoys football more than when he was acting professionally.

The emotion and identification that the former Argentine attacker lived with the Barcelona family was so great that he promised to return to the “Yellow Night” next year. “as a spectator, entertainer or whatever, but I’m here,” said the ‘Kun’.

The only goal of the match between Barcelona and Mushuc Runa fell as a result of a great interplay between Gabriel Cortez, Damian ‘Kitu’ Diaz and the Uruguayan Rodríguez, who took advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Adonis Pavón.

Some 40,000 fans attended the Yellow Night, in which Barcelona presented its figures for the 2023 season, in which it will once again play the Copa Libertadores.

Among the figures who shared the field with ‘Kun’ Agüero were his compatriots such as the goalkeeper Javier Burrai, the attackers Christian Ortiz and Jonatan Bauman; the Uruguayans Bruno Piñatares and Agustín Rodríguez and the Brazilian midfielder Leonai Souza.

They were also joined by naturalized Ecuadorian Argentines Luca Sosa and ‘Kitu’ Díaz, while the Argentine Francis Fydriszewski, top scorer last season in the Ecuadorian league with Aucas, did not make his debut.

