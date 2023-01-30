The RendA+, a bond created by the National Treasury, starts operating this Monday (30) dedicated to those planning retirement. Through this title, the investor can plan a retirement date, guaranteeing the receipt of an extra income for a period of 20 years.

There are also investment possibilities for up to 40 years of accumulation and, always, with another 20 years of monthly income flow in the future. “It is a risk-free security, as it is guaranteed by the National Treasury, low cost, profitable and safe against inflation, since it is corrected by the IPCA and a real interest rate”, explains the Secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valley, in note.

As with other Treasury Direct securities, it is possible to start investing in Treasury RendA+ with approximately R$30. The amount invested will always be returned in 240 monthly installments (20 years) that amortize the entire flow invested in the accumulation period. Initially, eight bonds will be offered, with the first due on January 15, 2030.

To register, you must access the Treasury Direct portalThe. There, it is possible to simulate the profitability of each investment and see the minimum amount of the contribution, which can be made via Pix.