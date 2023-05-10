“Medvedev should drink less vodka before going to Telegram.” Thus the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, comments on the publicly expressed invitation by the deputy president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, to assassinate the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. “That’s all I can say about it,” he says in an interview with Bild. “I don’t think it’s worth commenting,” he continues, noting that Medvedev plays “a certain role in Russia’s chosen mode of strategic communications.” “If the Russians could kill President Zelensky – the head of Kiev’s diplomacy points out – they would certainly try”.

And he observes: “We make quick and smart decisions and we are better than many expected.” As for personal risks, Kuleba explains that he does not consider himself a prime target. Although “in some places, I prefer to only drink bottled water that used to be sealed.”

When asked why Putin never attacked a train where Zelensky or Kuleba himself had embarked, the head of Kiev diplomacy, interviewed on the train by Bild journalists, replied: “I asked myself this question a couple of times , but then one of the security officers I spoke to said to me: ‘You don’t need to worry, this is our job.’ So I said ‘thank you.’ In general, the whole railway system in Ukraine worked during the war Our security must be good and it’s not that easy to attack a moving train.”