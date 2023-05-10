HS Helsinki | Sad news on the legendary cafe’s Facebook page: “Cafe Brahe must be sold”

Hillevi Kinnunen has been running Cafe Brahe for 23 years. Now the situation seems awkward.

Cafe Brahen a cafe owner Hillevi Kinnunen tells bad news on the cafe’s Facebook page. In the update, Kinnunen says that he has become seriously ill and therefore has to sell the cafe.

“Hey, it’s another week, bad news. Cafe Brahe must be sold. I have become seriously ill. You can take a peek at the ostomy room. Thanks for everything. T. Hillevi.”

HS reached Kinnusen by phone on Wednesday, but he did not want to comment further on the matter. The cafe’s Facebook update had gathered more than 300 reactions and dozens of comments in the morning.

In the comments, Kinnuse is wished for recovery and praised for the tasty treats.

Cafe Brahe according to the Facebook page, was still closely involved in last weekend’s British coronation hype. On Saturday, Kinnunen said on Facebook that he had come early to bake, so that the customers had time to pick up the fresh buns before the coronation ceremony began.

Kinnunen has been running Cafe Brahe on Läntinen Brahenkatu almost every day for 23 years. Before that, he had time to run several restaurants, the longest of which was Lönka grilli on Lönnrotinkatu. The restaurant’s 26-year story ended with the recession of the 1990s.

HS got to know the cafe in corona spring 2020. At that time, Kinnunen said that he had sold 1,500 May Day donuts through the online store, even though the cafe was closed due to restrictions.