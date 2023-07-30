The Bosnian is starting the season as a playmaker, as already seen against Real and Juve. While awaiting Bennacer’s recovery, the Rossoneri coach is still betting on him

In the end he plays. Highlander, immortal, untouchable, especially if Pioli is on the bench. In a Milan where different faces enter and just as many leave, one of the few to resist the impact of the revolution is the usual Krunic, the Rossoneri wildcard who does almost everything from 6.5, even the playmaker. In the first two outings during the tour he played in the middle: first between Pobega and Loftus-Cheek, then between the Englishman and Reijnders. Well the first match, so-so the second, but net of Musah – now one step away – Krunic should start from 1′ on his seasonal debut in Serie A against Bologna. The directions say this.

Krunic is Pioli's lockpick. The joker that solves the most problems. Arrived in 2019 for 8 million, in the last four years he has played everywhere: midfielder, second striker, attacking midfielder, winger, even right back, during the final minutes of a Milan-Genoa match in 2021. Now he is moving as a 4-point play 3-3 launched by Pioli. The key word that opens up the world of the Bosnian is trust, tattooed on his hands as "trust", but also balance. In Pioli's head there is a more offensive and unscrupulous Milan, therefore the idea of ​​having a soldier in the middle of the field refers precisely to the concept of balance. Krunic, piolismo's trusted squire, last year played in the Champions League in all knockout matches: Tottenham, Napoli and Inter (the first two good, the derby bad). He scored one goal against Salzburg and played 34 games in all competitions: 2482 minutes.

You say "sacrifice" and you think of him. Massimo Ambrosini said he "makes complicated plays easy". When he plays Krunic commands simplicity. The Bosnian has his story tattooed on his skin. One of his most significant drawings represents his magic circle, the one in which he feels safe: "Football, family, faith and friends". In one of these there is a ladder in which he climbs to dreams, then a rose and a four-leaf clover. Lucky for him to have taken the right train, from Empoli to Milan for 8 million, and well done Pioli to make him the man capable of playing anywhere. Krunic isn't a star, but if the others shine some credit is also his.