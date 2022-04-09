Get ready for what’s coming esports regarding Valorant. It is nothing less than Reykjavik Masterswhich is the first event of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 and in which one of the most recognized teams participates, Kru Esports.

This tournament will start from April 10 and will run until the 24th of the current month. In the course of this, there will be fierce competition for points, prizes, and of course, to make history!

Why will players compete so hard against each other? Well, so that their teams are among the 12 places available in the first international competition of the season.

Kru Esports, which represents Latin America, will begin with its participation at 1:00 p.m. on April 10 and 3:00 p.m. in Argentina. His rival is TeamLiquid from EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). It will be a confrontation that will give something to talk about.

Who participates in Masters Reykjavik? From EMEA, which we mentioned before, there are three teams. In addition to TeamLiquid is G2 Esports Y fnatic. From North America there are two, The Guard Y Optical Gaming; and from Brazil, LOUD Y Ninjas in Pajamas.

This country is managed separately from LATAM, where only Kru Esports represents this region. As for South Korea, it has XRD; and Japan to Zeta Division. APAC or Asia Pacific has the teams Paper Rex Y XERXIA.

How is the Valorant Masters tournament with Krü Esports and the others?

As for the way the competition is run, it will start with a GSL-style double-elimination pool system (double tournament). Next comes an eight-team double-elimination bracket.

The first four are in this key and the remaining ones were divided into two groups. The latter based on their respective final positions in the events of Challengers and the strength of your region. How did the divisions occur?

Because in the Group A were left Fnatic, Ninjas in Pajamas, DRX Y Zeta Division; and in the B Group is it so Optic Gaming, XERXIA, Krü Esports Y TeamLiquid.

After the group stage, the top two teams from each will advance to face the top four finishers in the double-elimination stage. The tournament schedule is as follows:

./ Group stage – Sunday, April 10 at 10:00 (MX/CO) / 11:00 (CL) / 12:00 (AR)

./ Group stage – Monday, April 11 at 12:00 (MX/CO) / 13:00 (CL) / 14:00 (AR)

./ Group stage – Tuesday, April 12 at 10:00 (MX/CO) / 11:00 (CL) / 12:00 (AR)

./ Group stage – Wednesday, April 13 at 12:00 (MX/CO) / 13:00 (CL) / 14:00 (AR)

./ Key Phase – Thursday, April 14 at 12:00 (MX/CO) / 13:00 (CL) / 14:00 (AR)

./ Key Phase – Friday April 15 at 12:00 (MX/CO) / 13:00 (CL) / 14:00 (AR)

./ Key Phase – Saturday April 16 at 12:00 (MX/CO) / 13:00 (CL) / 14:00 (AR)

./ Key Phase – Sunday April 17 at 12:00 (MX/CO) / 13:00 (CL) / 14:00 (AR)

./ Key Phase- Monday April 18 at 12:00 (MX/CO) / 13:00 (CL) / 14:00 (AR)

./ Key Phase – Friday, April 22 at 12:00 (MX/CO) / 13:00 (CL) / 14:00 (AR)

./ Lower bracket final – Saturday April 23 at 12:00 (MX/CO) / 13:00 (CL) / 14:00 (AR)

./ Final – Sunday April 24 at 12:00 (MX/CO) / 13:00 (CL) / 14:00 (AR)

More details about the match schedule are yet to be shared. We’ll see how it goes Kru Esports in this competition that is about to begin.

Source.