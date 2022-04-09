The bridge theft was reported on Wednesday in Bihar, one of India’s poorest states.

Police officer Subhash Kumar told AFP that the thieves claimed to be government irrigation officials.

Kumar explained that they brought in bulldozers and wire shears and tore up the structure before escaping with their booty in a two-day operation.

He pointed out that the thieves “took the scrap in a heavy vehicle.”

The half-century-old structure over a canal has been cut down by thieves since another nearby bridge opened to the public five years ago.

The police opened an investigation into the strange incident Thursday, but no one has been arrested in the case so far.