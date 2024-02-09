In December, Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer said that he considered the question of the candidate for chancellor to be decided – in favor of CDU chairman Friedrich Merz.

SAxis Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer does not want the Union's candidacy for chancellor to be decided until the fall after the state elections. “We have an agreement that it will be clarified in the fall, and the fall begins sometime at the end of September,” said the CDU politician in an interview with WDR. Kretschmer is also deputy federal leader of his party. The state elections in Saxony and Thuringia are on September 1st, followed by Brandenburg on September 22nd.

In December, Kretschmer said he thought the K question had already been decided. “Friedrich Merz is chairman of the CDU and the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag – and is very supported by Markus Söder, Alexander Dobrindt and me in running for office,” he said. Even then, however, he pointed out that the official decision would not be made until the fall.